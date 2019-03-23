Fiery tractor-trailer crash closes part of Stoney Trail, sends 2 to hospital
Northbound, southbound lanes on Calgary highway were closed to traffic
Stoney Trail south of Country Hills Boulevard was closed to traffic Saturday after a fiery crash sent two people to hospital.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of the Calgary highway were closed. One person faces life-threatening injuries.
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Calgary Police tweeted that Southbound Stoney Trail would be open to traffic again shortly. Northbound lanes will remain closed until crews were able to clear debris.
Thanks to everyone for your patience with the road closure on Stoney Tr NE at Country Hills Blvd. Southbound Stoney Tr will be open to traffic again shortly. Northbound will remain closed as we work to clear debris and should be clear within the next hour.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycroads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycroads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a>—@CalgaryPolice
Shortly before 11 a.m. MT, a southbound tractor-trailer on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary drove onto the median and struck the concrete base of a large road sign, Sgt. Trent Petersen of Calgary Police Services said.
"[This] caused the trailer to split apart and the load to spew all over all the lanes of traffic," Peterson said.
The tractor-trailer then caught fire, emitting a large cloud of black smoke over the scene.
Peterson said the two people in the vehicle were taken to hospital by EMS. One of the people was left in life-threatening condition.
By 1:30 p.m. MT, crews were still cleaning the roadway of debris.
The accident is being investigated, but Peterson said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.