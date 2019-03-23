Fiery tractor-trailer crash closes part of Stoney Trail, sends 2 to hospital

Stoney Trail south of Country Hills Boulevard was closed to traffic Saturday after a fiery crash sent two people to hospital.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the Calgary highway were closed. One person faces life-threatening injuries.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Calgary Police tweeted that Southbound Stoney Trail would be open to traffic again shortly. Northbound lanes will remain closed until crews were able to clear debris.

Thanks to everyone for your patience with the road closure on Stoney Tr NE at Country Hills Blvd. Southbound Stoney Tr will be open to traffic again shortly. Northbound will remain closed as we work to clear debris and should be clear within the next hour.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycroads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycroads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> —@CalgaryPolice

Shortly before 11 a.m. MT, a southbound tractor-trailer on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary drove onto the median and struck the concrete base of a large road sign, Sgt. Trent Petersen of Calgary Police Services said.

"[This] caused the trailer to split apart and the load to spew all over all the lanes of traffic," Peterson said.

The tractor-trailer then caught fire, emitting a large cloud of black smoke over the scene.

Peterson said the two people in the vehicle were taken to hospital by EMS. One of the people was left in life-threatening condition.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday a southbound tractor-trailer caught fire on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary went off-road, and later caught fire, emitting a large cloud of black smoke. (Submitted Krista O'neil)

By 1:30 p.m. MT, crews were still cleaning the roadway of debris.

The accident is being investigated, but Peterson said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.