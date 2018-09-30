1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail
One person is dead after a collision on Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary Sunday.
Calgary police closed northbound Stoney between 22X and 114th Avenue S.E.
EMS said they responded to a single-vehicle crash around 11 a.m.
One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
Calgary Police Service is investigating a collision on Northbound Stoney Trail near 114 Avenue SE. Stoney Trail Northbound is shut down between 22X and 114 Avenue SE.—@CalgaryPolice
Police closed the stretch between Highway 22X and 114th Avenue S.E.
Emergency crews remained on the scene of the collision early Sunday afternoon, which happened near the exit to 114th Avenue.
