Skip to Main Content
1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail

One person is dead after a collision on Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary Sunday.

Calgary police closed northbound Stoney between 22X and 114th Avenue S.E.

CBC News ·
EMS said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. (David Bell/CBC)

One person is dead after a collision on Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary Sunday.

EMS said they responded to a single-vehicle crash around 11 a.m.

One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Police closed the stretch between Highway 22X and 114th Avenue S.E.

Emergency crews remained on the scene of the collision early Sunday afternoon, which happened near the exit to 114th Avenue.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us