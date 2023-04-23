Bear aware: Indigenous elders, knowledge keepers share traditional ways to respect sacred animal

Many hikers in southern Alberta head to the trails in the spring equipped with bear spray, singing or saying hey bear, whoa bear, to warn the animal they're around the corner.

Elders and knowledge keepers from Stoney Nakoda Nations have their own approach, and lessons to share, when it comes to coexisting.

Over the weekend, a panel of speakers shared traditional knowledge passed down for generations and explained to a Canmore, Alta., audience just how important it is to respect bears in their habitat as human and animal conflicts continue to be an issue in the Bow Valley.

The increasing conflicts are a worry for Elder Jackson Wesley. Bears, he says, are being squeezed out of their territory.

Because of human encroachment on the landscape there's not enough room for the bears to forage and hunt, so they go into towns and eat garbage.

"I don't know what's gonna happen to my great, great grandkids," Wesley said. "So let's work together and make it better."

A connection to the land

Stoney people believe that they have a role as land stewards to protect the Bow Valley's mountains and landscapes. They also share a deep connection to bears, who they see as siblings or grandparents.

Elder Henry Holloway said bears are the ears of Mother Earth and protectors of nature. Their territory is where they scavenge for food and raise their cubs.

Knowledge keeper Barry Wesley, left, Elder Henry Holloway, and Elder Jackson Wesley speak in a panel for Bear Day at the Canmore Nordic Centre. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Bears become familiar with the land, Holloway said — and bears are always listening.

"The bears know more about us than we know about them," Holloway said. "Whenever you talk about a bear, wherever you are, they'll hear you, they'll know you."



That's why, knowledge keeper Barry Wesley said, elders warned him never to say bad things about bears, or make fun of them.

Because, he said, when they come out of the den in the spring, they have spent the winter listening, ear to the ground, and will recognize you.

Traditional knowledge, better understanding

Before a hike, Barry Wesley always pauses for ceremony. He said he offers tobacco to the mountain and all the creatures that live on the landscape and also warns bears he will be moving through.

Knowledge keeper Ollie Benjamin said there are places in the Bow Valley that Stoney people are taught to avoid.

In one case this winter, a denning bear woke up a month early. Benjamin believes that traditional knowledge could help people understand, and coexist, with bears better.

"There's a reason why that was happening," Benjamin said. "I couldn't just go walking into your bedroom and then start banging around. It's a similar kind of situation."

This opportunity to speak to the public, he said, is a good start.

A holistic perspective to the public and policymakers

Bill Snow, who is the acting director of consultation for Stoney Tribal Administration said it's important for people living in, and visiting the Bow Valley, to understand more about traditional knowledge when it comes to wildlife and vegetation.

"We come from a holistic knowledge base that's very different from Western science," Snow said.

"When we talk and we think about how we manage grizzly bears or bears in general, it comes from a Western science view today. And so we're hoping that that will change."

Stoney Nakoda Nations have worked to put this traditional knowledge into practice with cultural monitoring reports and studies that follow the Stoney Cultural Monitoring methodology

Bill Snow, left, and Stoney knowledge keeper Ollie Benjamin say bears aren't malicious animals, but should be respected. (Helen Pike/CBC)

It all started back in 2016 with a grizzly bear study called Enhancing grizzly bear management programs through the inclusion of cultural monitoring and traditional ecological knowledge.

More of these reports are in the works, including a new grizzly report that will cover different ground within the Kananaskis region, and include more fieldwork, Snow said.

"It's an important way to look and think about wildlife, rather than as an aggressive species that's always menacing, out there and trying to harm all of us," he said.

Snow added that this is not the way they look at wildlife, but they have to fight through a lot of misconceptions. Snow said.

"So bringing that holistic perspective to researchers, to the general public, to students, to the government, I believe is important," he said.