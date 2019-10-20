RCMP officer hurt after driver of stolen truck rammed his car in Airdrie

An RCMP officer is recovering at home after his police car was rammed by a stolen truck in Airdrie, Alta., on Thursday.

Police say at 4:35 p.m., RCMP spotted a stolen F-250 pickup truck parked outside a No Frills store.

When the driver saw police, he drove between two police cars and rear-ended a third, police said.

He then drove over the median at high speed, heading south on Highway 2.

Calgary police's HAWCS helicopter followed the stolen vehicle, and police were able to stop the struck and take the driver into custody.

The RCMP officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Alin Alexander Daoud, 39, of Airdrie, has been charged with 11 offences, including:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

Flight from a police officer in a vehicle.

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Daoud is set to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Nov. 7, and in Calgary Provincial Court on Nov. 6.