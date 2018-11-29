Police recover $20K worth of stolen maple syrup, 3 people charged

Three people are facing charges after RCMP recovered a stolen cargo trailer full of goods — including $20,000 worth of maple syrup.

RCMP were patrolling a rural area northwest of Nanton, Alta., Thursday morning when officers noticed a truck and trailer that had been reported stolen out of Chestermere a few hours before.

When police got closer to the vehicle, the driver of the stolen truck fled and got into a waiting silver car.

The car fled the area, but officers from four separate southern Alberta detachments brought it to a stop just south of Black Diamond, Alta.

3 people charged

RCMP said the trailer contained over $100,000 worth of goods, and three people — two women and a man — are now facing multiple charges.

Shelby Isabel Lillian Kalman, 20, of Claresholm, Alta., Shawn Evan Mclaughlin, 28, of Lyalta, Alta., and Char-lee Jane Fernell, 23, of High River, Alta. all face charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Kalman is also facing dangerous driving charges related to the police pursuit.

Both Kalman and Mclaughlin have been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing due to charges of failure to comply with recognizance.

Fernell was released from custody on a promise to appear in Lethbridge court next week.