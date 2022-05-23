Flames AHL affiliate team based in California to relocate to Calgary

The Stockton Heat, an affiliate team of the Calgary Flames, is heading north starting next season.

The Heat have been based in Stockton, Calif., since 2015, as part of the American Hockey League (AHL), a developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Flames affiliate was previously called the Adirondack Flames. In California, the team played its games at the Stockton Arena, which can host close to 10,000 hockey fans.

Like the Flames, the Heat is currently in the midst of a playoff run of its own, having reached the third round of the AHL playoffs. The team will face the Colorado Eagles in game one of that series tonight.

BRINGING THE HEAT 🔥<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/AHLHeat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AHLHeat</a> are coming to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> beginning the 2022-23 season: <a href="https://t.co/M6XUvWfzoD">https://t.co/M6XUvWfzoD</a> <a href="https://t.co/L3m3dssh2V">pic.twitter.com/L3m3dssh2V</a> —@NHLFlames

"Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation have appreciated the partnership with the City of Stockton since our arrival in 2015," said Brad Pascall, general manager of the Heat, in a release.

"We especially would like to say thank you to the Heat fans who loyally supported the team and continue to throughout the 2022 AHL Playoffs."

The move to Calgary was approved by the AHL's board of governors.

The team's current head coach is Mitch Love. The Heat previously played games at the Scotiabank Saddledome as part of the 2020 season, when a temporary Canadian Division was created due to border crossing restrictions.