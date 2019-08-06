Trial resumes for parents of Alberta boy who died of meningitis
David and Collet Stephan facing a new trial for 2012 death of their 19-month-old son
The trial of a couple charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life for their son resumes today in Lethbridge, Alta.
Although unusual in everyday parlance, the word "necessaries" — not "necessities" — is the term the legal system uses.
David and Collet Stephan are on trial for a second time in the death of their 19-month-old son Ezekiel in 2012.
The couple treated the child with alternative therapies before eventually calling 911, but he died in hospital.
Stephan testified he and his wife, Collet, thought it was possible Ezekiel had contacted viral meningitis.
They were originally found guilty by a jury but the Supreme Court ordered a new trial last year.
Defence lawyer Jason Demers has applied to have the charges dismissed.
The court will hear arguments about admitting evidence from medical examiner Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo.
