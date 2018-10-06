Multiple people injured, possible casualties after bus rollover in Jasper National Park

First responders are on scene of what could be a multiple casualty bus rollover in the Columbia Icefield area of Alberta's Jasper National Park.

RCMP confirmed its Jasper detachment and other detachments were on scene of a motor coach rollover in the area along Highway 93 in an emailed statement sent shortly after 4:30 p.m. MT Saturday.

Multiple injuries have been reported, RCMP said, adding that police are working with numerous fire departments, paramedics, STARS air ambulance and Parks Canada.

STARS confirmed three helicopters from Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie are all responding to what a spokesperson said could be a multiple casualty incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as emergency responders clear access to the rollover site, and said as the investigation is in its early stages updates will be provided as they become available.