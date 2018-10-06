Multiple people injured, possible casualties after bus rollover in Jasper National Park
3 helicopters dispatched over rollover in the Columbia Icefield area
First responders are on scene of what could be a multiple casualty bus rollover in the Columbia Icefield area of Alberta's Jasper National Park.
RCMP confirmed its Jasper detachment and other detachments were on scene of a motor coach rollover in the area along Highway 93 in an emailed statement sent shortly after 4:30 p.m. MT Saturday.
Multiple injuries have been reported, RCMP said, adding that police are working with numerous fire departments, paramedics, STARS air ambulance and Parks Canada.
STARS confirmed three helicopters from Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie are all responding to what a spokesperson said could be a multiple casualty incident.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as emergency responders clear access to the rollover site, and said as the investigation is in its early stages updates will be provided as they become available.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.