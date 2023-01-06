Stampeders wide receiver suspended 2 games for performance-enhancing drug violation

Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances.

The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement.

"We were very disappointed when informed of Richie's violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence.

"This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about the supplements they are taking."

Sindani is eligible to become a free agent in February.

A suspended player can't play in regular-season or playoff games, but the club decides whether to allow the player to be involved in training camp, pre-season games, practices and meetings.

Under the CFL and Players' Association joint drug policy, a player who tests positive or fails to provide a sample faces a two-game suspension upon first violation.

A second violation is a nine-game suspension, a third violation brings a yearlong suspension and a fourth violation is a lifetime ban.

Players undergo mandatory drug testing following a positive result.

They're required to participate in an assessment and clinical evaluation to determine if additional counselling is needed.

Sindani, a University of Calgary Dinos alum, has played 60 games over four seasons for the Stampeders.

He compiled 26 catches for 255 yards and a touchdown in 13 games in 2022.