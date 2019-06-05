Heartland's Amber Marshall chosen as Calgary Stampede parade marshal

The Calgary Stampede parade marshal for 2019 will be Amber Marshall, one of the stars of the CBC television drama Heartland, officials announced on Wednesday.

Marshall, 31, is best known for her role as Amy Fleming, "the horse-whispering miracle girl" on the long-running hit series, the Stampede said in a release.

Marshall and her husband own their own ranch and are active in the rodeo world. The Stampede is celebrating women in western culture this year and president Dana Peers says that makes Marshall a perfect choice.

"Amber represents and promotes western heritage and values both on and off the screen. She is a role model to many young viewers and I believe she portrays a very positive message," Peers said in the release.

A marching band plays during the 2015 Calgary Stampede parade. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

"As we salute woman in western culture, I am proud Amber will be the 2019 parade marshal."

The parade takes place on Friday, July 5.

"I feel extremely honoured and privileged to be given this role," Marshall said. "I'm really looking forward to parade day."

Marshall will lead the parade riding Stormy, a quarter horse who plays Spartan on Heartland.

The parade starts at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and First Street S.E. at 9 a.m. It travels west to 10th Street S.W., where it heads north to Sixth Avenue and then goes back east to end at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Macleod Trail.

The Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 14.