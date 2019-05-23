Feist, Death Cab for Cutie, Dashboard Confessional among 50 bands booked to play Stampede's Coca-Cola Stage

The Calgary Stampede has announced this year's lineup for the Coca-Cola Stage and there's lots of big-name acts coming, including Feist, T-Pain, Death Cab for Cutie and Dashboard Confessional.

"This year, we have an incredible lineup that will make each day at the Coca-Cola Stage unforgettable," said Natasha Mandrusiak, the Stampede's entertainment co-ordinator, in a release on Thursday.

"There are 2019 lineup host acts that have never performed at the Calgary Stampede before and we are so excited for every artist that will be playing on the Coca-Cola Stage."

Other headliners among the more than 50 bands booked include Mother Mother, Metric, The Glorious Sons and Reuben and the Dark.

Concerts on the Coca-Cola Stage are free with admission to the Calgary Stampede. The headliners perform in the evening but there are daytime acts as well.

Here's the full lineup of headliners:

July 4: Reuben and the Dark with Royal Canoe.

July 5: Feist with Orville Peck.

July 6: Bishop Briggs with Dear Rouge.

July 7: Dashboard Confessional with Moneen.

July 8: T-Pain with Lil Berete.

July 9: King Princess with bülow.

July 10: Metric with Braids.

July 11: Mother Mother with Bad Child.

July 12: The Glorious Sons with The Blue Stones.

July 13: DJ Set: Chromeo & Keys N Krates with Grandtheft & Neon Steve.

July 14: Death Cab for Cutie with Dizzy.

The Stampede runs from July 5 to July 14.