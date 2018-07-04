Stampede 'make or break time' for some downtown Calgary retailers

Many Calgary business owners are hoping for a Stampede-fueled boost to their bottom lines this year.

Nizarali Mohamed — who owns Kanata Trading Post on Stephen Avenue mall downtown — says two thirds of customers at the gift shop are from out of town.

Business during Stampede typically makes up 40 per cent of his annual revenue.

"Most important. It's a make or break time for stores like us. If we don't do well during Stampede, it doesn't pay the rest of the bills for the rest of the year," he said.

The Calgary Stampede logged 1.2 million visitors in 2017, which was more than 10 per cent from the previous year. (CBC)

Mohamed says he's already seen lots of tourists from the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and other places.

"This year, it looks like it's going to be a good summer," he said.

The Calgary Downtown Association says the effects of Alberta's economic rebound haven't worked their way into every restaurant and retailer, just yet.

"We have a number of businesses that are on the bubble," said the association's chair Brad Krizan.

"So, I think the hope is always that a good Stampede translates into a little more longevity for their business while they continue to weather the economic recovery."

Krizan says restaurants, in particular, struggled during the downturn. But he says there are signs recently that things are turning around.

"We do have some under construction that are probably opening over the next couple of months," he said.

"From what I'm hearing, there's some good leasing activity and interest in retail on the mall and some other restaurant concepts coming. So, we're looking forward to when those open up."

If the weather cooperates, Mohamed is hopeful this year's Stampede will mark another step along the road to recovery downtown.