Staffing shortages key concern as Alberta's continuing care homes battle 5th wave

Alberta's fifth wave is driving yet another rapid surge of COVID-19 outbreaks in continuing care homes.

There are more than 180 long-term care and supportive living facilities in Alberta listed as in outbreak. The province reports the outbreaks publicly when there are two or more cases.

"We still need to be diligent and wrestle this thing to the ground," said Wayne Morishita, executive director of the Alberta Continuing Care Association.

He has been watching as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives outbreak numbers sky high.

"My understanding is there are more than 1,500 active cases that are currently being experienced in congregate care," he said.

According to Morishita, roughly two-thirds of those cases are staff and the rest are residents. As of Tuesday, when he was last updated by Alberta Health Services, he said 60 Alberta care home residents were hospitalized, with one in intensive care.

"What we've seen across the country — and in Alberta as well — is just an explosive growth in the number of continuing care environments that are actually experiencing outbreaks just because Omicron is that contagious," said Dr. Samir Sinha, the director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and the University Health Network in Toronto.

"And as it spreads widely in the community, it's only a matter of time before it gets into the home via people coming into the home, like workers or potentially visitors as well."

Milder illness

But this wave is playing out differently than earlier surges, according to Sinha, who has been tracking these outbreaks throughout the pandemic.

"While we're seeing an unprecedented number of homes in outbreak, we're seeing an unprecedented number of cases overall. What we aren't seeing is a significant rise in the death rate. And that really reflects the success of vaccines in this population," said Sinha.

Albertans in continuing care became eligible for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in September, and, according to Morishita, the vast majority of them have received their third doses.

Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health System and the University Health Network in Toronto, says the key concern in continuing care homes is staffing shortages. (Ousama Farag/CBC)

Staffing shortages

The key concern during the Omicron-driven wave is staffing shortages due to so many workers in isolation, according to Sinha.

"We're more concerned that the level of isolation and lack of care that residents will experience during this wave is more likely going to cause harm and kill them as opposed to COVID-19 itself," he said.

It's a worry echoed by families with loved ones in these homes.

"We're still allowed to come visit, which is nice and I think essential for their mental health and well-being," said Nina Vaughan. Her mother Dorothy, 83, lives in the McKenzie Towne retirement residence.

Vaughan is concerned about staffing levels.

"They're short. So things like the amount of showers or baths that a resident might get are reduced. Or the staff aren't getting any breaks. So you can really see the fatigue setting in with them. So that's worrisome for their mental health, too."

Vaughan said she is confident her mother is receiving good care at the moment.

"But if the numbers of staff out sick increase exponentially like the virus is, then I think we're going to be in trouble here pretty quick."

Nina Vaughan's mother, Dorothy, lives at the McKenzie Towne retirement residence, one of more than 180 facilities in outbreak in the province. (Nina Vaughan)

Morishita agrees.

"Even though from a severe outcome standpoint, that may not be a driving force, just overall care — the quality of care within our sites — could come under additional stress if staffing is dramatically decreased," he said.

Preserving staffing and maintaining care are a key focus for Mike Conroy, president and CEO of the Brenda Strafford Foundation, which operates five care homes in the Calgary area. All of them are experiencing outbreaks.

Both residents and staff, he said, are experiencing milder symptoms with Omicron.

"We've had over 80 staff that have tested positive [during this wave]. Thankfully, over 60 have recovered and now returned," he said.

Conroy estimates between five and 10 per cent of the workforce in his facilities have been impacted.

"If we have a large number of staff that have to go home regardless of the low level of symptoms, that affects the workforce. So we've tried to be proactive and overhire and overstaff in anticipation," said Conroy.

In addition to regular rapid testing of residents, staff and visitors, at the end of January the organization is bringing in a mandate that all workers must have three doses of the vaccine rather than just two.