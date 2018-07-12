Skip to Main Content
Police seek suspect after man found stabbed in Taradale

A man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times early Thursday morning in northeast Calgary.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Taracove Landing N.E. just before 3:30 a.m., police said.

They found a man suffering from significant stab wounds and gave first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to determine if the victim and the suspect, who is still at large, knew each other, police say.

