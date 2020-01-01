RCMP arrest 'dangerous' suspects after man found dead near Springbank Airport

RCMP have arrested two suspects but are still searching for a vehicle belonging to a homicide victim whose body was found on a rural road near Springbank Airport on Dec. 29.

The man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Range Road 40 and north of Township Road 250, about a few kilometres west of the airport and the under-development community of Harmony.

On Tuesday, an autopsy was completed and police determined the man's death was a homicide. RCMP are not identifying the man but a friend confirmed to CBC News the victim's name is Kasif Hirani.

Pair were described as armed, dangerous

RCMP issued two warrants for two people who were believed to be in possession of his vehicle: Trista Nadene Tinkler, 34, and Robert Gordon Daignault, 51. Police had warned the pair were believed to be armed and dangerous to the public.

Tinkler and Daignault were arrested in Edmonton on Friday but the vehicle's location remains unknown.

Tinkler has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Theft of credit card.

Failure to comply with appearance notice.

Daignault has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Theft of credit card.

Failure to comply with appearance notice.

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The missing vehicle is a bronze 2013 Kia Optima with Alberta plate E22149.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, local police, or Crime Stoppers.

Springbank Airport is located on the northwest outskirts of Calgary.