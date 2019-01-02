Fire damages historic southwest Calgary home

A historic Calgary home was damaged by smoke and flames Wednesday in an early morning fire in the southwest community of Springbank Hill.

Emergency crews were called at around 5 a.m. to the two-storey home on Elkton Drive S.W., where they found significant smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

"A second alarm was struck upon realizing by interior crews that the fire had extended into some hidden areas, the attic and walls. That's basically just to ensure we have adequate resources on scene and are able to rotate crews as necessary," said Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Chief Bruce Barrs.

Aulock Villa is one of two existing homestead houses in Springbank Hill. The home was damaged Wednesday in an early morning fire. (Google Maps)

The home, known as Aulock Villa, was built in 1910 and is one of only two existing homestead houses in Springbank Hill.

The Dutch Colonial Revival-style house is best known for being the early homestead of Alexander von Mielecki — a prominent citizen in early Calgary who made important contributions to the city's early agricultural and educational communities.

No one was injured in the fire. Barrs said the home's owner was the only occupant, and he managed to escape the fire before fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.