1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes near Canmore, Alta.

One person has drowned and two more are missing after a boat capsized in the Spray Lakes Reservoir near Canmore on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Canmore RCMP responded to a report of a capsized boat with four people in it near the Spray Lakes campground around 2 p.m.

One person was able to swim to safety. Two are still unaccounted for and one has been confirmed dead.

Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta Conservation Officers and RCMP are continuing their search efforts. RCMP are asking people to avoid the area.

Police have not released the identities of the boaters.