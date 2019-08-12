RCMP lasso Mustang going 226 km/h — double the speed limit — east of Calgary
Police stopped and arrested a man who was clocked driving 226 kilometres per hour on Highway 1 east of Calgary on the weekend.
20-year-old Ford driver from Brooks faces criminal charges
An RCMP officer was on patrol at the western edge of Brooks on Aug. 10 at about 9:45 p.m. when he saw the westbound Ford Mustang speed past at more than twice the posted limit.
"The vehicle had recently passed several other vehicles at this speed, putting other users of the roadway at significant risk," RCMP said in a release.
A Brooks man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance under the Criminal Code.
He was released and ordered to appear in provincial court on Sept. 25.
