Impaired driving, speeding may be factors in crash that injured 5 people

Speeding and drunken driving are being investigated as factors in a multi-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary Monday night that sent five people to hospital.

A white Ford F-350 truck struck a Subaru Impreza that was merging onto westbound Stoney Trail from 52nd Street S.E. at about 10 p.m., the Calgary Police Service said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The truck left the road and rolled onto its roof, leaving debris scattered on the side of the road.

The driver of the F-350 suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Three male passengers, ages 18, 23 and 37, were all left with minor injuries, after one was ejected and another was pinned before being rescued by the Calgary Fire Department.

The 31-year-old male Subaru driver also had minor injuries.

"Excessive speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in this collision," police said in the release.