Impaired driving, speeding may be factors in crash that injured 5 people
1 passenger of Ford F-350 was thrown from the impact, a second was pinned
Speeding and drunken driving are being investigated as factors in a multi-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary Monday night that sent five people to hospital.
A white Ford F-350 truck struck a Subaru Impreza that was merging onto westbound Stoney Trail from 52nd Street S.E. at about 10 p.m., the Calgary Police Service said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon.
The truck left the road and rolled onto its roof, leaving debris scattered on the side of the road.
The driver of the F-350 suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.
Three male passengers, ages 18, 23 and 37, were all left with minor injuries, after one was ejected and another was pinned before being rescued by the Calgary Fire Department.
The 31-year-old male Subaru driver also had minor injuries.
"Excessive speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in this collision," police said in the release.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.