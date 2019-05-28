Spam sushi? Hawaiian creation is a fun take on canned meat

No one is really sure what Spam stands for.

The company that makes it, Hormel Foods Corporation, held a contest upon its release in 1937 and chose the name at the suggestion of the founder's brother.

It's commonly believed to be a mash-up, literally, of spiced ham, although it's hardly spicy and the truth remains a mystery.

The ingredients are pork (specifically, pork shoulder), salt, water, modified potato starch, sugar and sodium nitrate. Essentially, it's hot dogs in a can instead of a casing.

It became popular following the Second World War when soldiers were provided Spam in their rations due to its virtually unlimited shelf life. Postwar, it was promoted as the ultimate convenience food, marketed to housewives, first as a thrifty star of the dinner table, cooked in the style of a baked ham, and then more as an ingredient: Spam and eggs, Spam burgers, sandwiches, casseroles and pie. Google "vintage Spam recipes" for some truly shocking images.

Spam has become a significant part of Hawaiian cuisine since WWII, when fishing limitations were imposed. It was hoarded out of fear that food shipments wouldn't make it to the islands. Hawaiians are the world's largest consumers of it, with Korea coming second.

Of course, Spam has come to refer to intrusive, unwanted email and other internet material — in theory, thanks to the classic 1970 Monty Python sketch that portrayed Spam as an omnipresent and unavoidable part of the cafe's breakfast menu.

Actor John Cleese, who starred in the notorious Monty Python Spam sketch, is in Calgary this week for a comedy show at Arts Commons as part of his Canada tour.

In honour of his visit to Alberta, we'll try out a unique yet classic Spam recipe.

Spam Musubi

Spam musubi is everywhere in Hawaii; people seek it out, rather than avoid it. This Hawaiian creation, in the tradition of Japanese omusubi, is a block of pressed sticky rice topped with a slab of browned Spam glazed with sugar and soy, wrapped in a piece of nori.

If you'd like to give Spam another try, these are simple to make at home. If you don't happen to have a musubi mould, you can carefully cut out the bottom of your Spam can, and it works perfectly.

(Julie Van Rosendaal/CBC)

Ingredients:

1 cup sushi rice

1 can Spam

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar

A few sheets of nori

Preparation:

Rinse the sushi rice and cook it according to package directions, or bring the rice and 1½ cups water to a simmer.

Cover and cook for 15 minutes, then remove from the heat and let stand covered for another five minutes.

If you like, add about a tablespoon of sugar and another of rice vinegar. Stir to combine. Set aside until it's cool enough to handle.

Meanwhile, cut the Spam into eight pieces and cook in a hot skillet until browned on both sides. Stir together the brown sugar, soy sauce and rice vinegar and pour over the cooked pieces, flipping them to coat in the glaze as it reduces. Remove from the heat.

If you don't have a musubi mould and don't want to shape the rice by hand, wash out the Spam can and carefully cut out the bottom with a utility knife or heavy duty shears.

Cut the nori into 1-2-inch strips. To make the musubi, place a strip of nori on your countertop. Then place your musubi mould, or the open-ended can, on top of it in the middle. Using dampened hands, press in enough of the rice to fill it an inch or so.

(Julie Van Rosendaal/CBC)

With dampened fingers (keep a small bowl or glass of water nearby), press the rice down to compact it as much as you can.

Remove the mould and top with a piece of cooked Spam.

Dampen each end of the strip and wrap them up around the stack like a package. Dampen the top where the strip connects to seal it.

Serving: Makes eight musubi. If possible, serve warm.