Construction on southwest Calgary's road-work quagmire to peak this month

There are more than a dozen road work projects going on right now in southwest Calgary, and if it seems like the ear-splitting jackhammering and earth-moving has gotten worse this month — that's because it has.

Ryan Murray with the city's transportation department says the activity will be at its most intense over the next six to eight weeks, but that it'll all be worth it come September, by which time the end will be in sight.

"Our goal is to work as hard as we can to allow citizens to enjoy the benefits of these improvements sooner rather than later," he said.

"We want to make sure that we take advantage of the good weather. We've had a bit of a wet spring but we've been able to adjust schedules to make sure that we are on pace to keep on time which we are doing right now.

"We don't want these projects to go on any longer than they need to."

From construction on the southwest Max rapid transit line, to road-widening, to pedestrian bridges, to connections on the southwest ring road, a long list of projects are set to be complete by the end of the year.

And by September, many of the detoured routes will be back to normal as traffic volumes rise with students heading back to school and people returning home from vacation.

"We can't thank people enough for how patient they are with all the work that's been happening … we're in the final stretch here."

More information on all of the ongoing southwest Calgary construction projects and any upcoming lane closures is available on the city's website.

These are the projects set for completion in southwest Calgary this year:

Crowchild Trail / 54th Avenue S.W. pedestrian bridge.

Pedestrian bridge at 75th Avenue S.W.

Pedestrian bridge at 90th Avenue S.W.

Glenmore Trail widening.

Glenmore Trail / Crowchild Trail interchange improvements.

37th Street S.W. storm trunk relocation phase 2.

Southwest MAX Line.

90th Avenue S.W. extension.

South Glenmore bike park.

ATCO urban pipeline renewal along 90th Avenue S.W.

Southland Drive extension.

Anderson Road widening.

Woodlands-Woodbine community drainage improvements (WWCDI).