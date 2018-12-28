'Damaging' winds over 120 km/h could whip southwest Alberta on Saturday

Wind warnings are in place for a swatch of southwestern Alberta, with Environment Canada saying damage could occur with gusts in excess of 120 km/h.

The agency says a chinook is blowing into the province and will bring the strong winds on Saturday in the following areas:

Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath.

Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park.

Kananaskis, Canmore.

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," reads the warning issued Friday morning.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

The winds are expected to diminish by Saturday night.