Wind and snowfall warnings issued for southwestern Alberta

With 10 to 20 centimetres expected to fall in the mountains west of Calgary, Environment Canada has issued wind and snowfall warnings for southwestern Alberta.

"Light snow will begin this afternoon and will intensify tonight into Thursday with the heaviest snow falling on Thursday," reads the warning, posted at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Snowfall warnings are in place for Banff and Jasper National Parks.

A strong westerly flow is expected to bring accumulations to Highway 93 through the Icefields Parkway.

The snowfall warnings include:

Banff National Park.

Clearwater County.

Jasper National Park.

Wind warnings are also in place for Kananaskis and Canmore, Cardston, Fort Macleod, McGrath, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park, where gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected.

"These strong winds will persist through Thursday before finally weakening early Friday," reads the warning.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

The wind warnings include: