Wind warnings issued southern Alberta as strong gusts up to 120 km/h expected
According to Environment Canada, the weather system is developing over northern Alberta, which will bring strong westerly winds this afternoon.
Snowfall warnings also in place for parts of northern Alberta and national parks
A low pressure system is expected to bring heavy winds to southern Alberta today, with gusts up to 120 km/h possible in some parts of the province.
Wind alerts are in effect for:
- Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan
- Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath
- Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park
- Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River
- Kananaskis - Canmore
- Nordegg - Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734
- Okotoks - High River - Claresholm
The alerts are issued when there is a significant risk of winds capable of damaging property or causing injury, Environment Canada said.
The winds are expected to let up this evening.
National parks snowfall warning
Snow warnings have been issued for many parts of northern Alberta and national parks.
Both Jasper and Banff national parks are under a snow advisory, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Sunday morning.
