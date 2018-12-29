Wind warnings issued southern Alberta as strong gusts up to 120 km/h expected

A low pressure system is expected to bring heavy winds to southern Alberta today, with gusts up to 120 km/h possible in some parts of the province.

According to Environment Canada, the weather system is developing over northern Alberta, which will bring strong westerly winds this afternoon.

Wind alerts are in effect for:

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan

Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath

Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park

Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River

Kananaskis - Canmore

Nordegg - Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm

The alerts are issued when there is a significant risk of winds capable of damaging property or causing injury, Environment Canada said.

The winds are expected to let up this evening.

National parks snowfall warning

Snow warnings have been issued for many parts of northern Alberta and national parks.

Both Jasper and Banff national parks are under a snow advisory, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Sunday morning.