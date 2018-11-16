Southern Albertans wake up to snow, wind and poor visibility

Southern Albertans woke up to a snowy and windy world Friday, a contrast to a relatively warm and sunny week.

A strong cold front from the north is pushing into the south in the morning, pulling down temperatures, bringing snow and strong winds and reducing visibility in some places.

In Calgary, roads have a light covering of snow and ice. In total, about two centimetres of snow is expected to fall through to late afternoon, with temperatures remaining between –8 C and –12 C, Environment Canada predicts. With windchill, the temperature will feel close to –18 C at times.

Snow, wind warnings

Some communities north of Calgary are under snowfall warnings from the national weather authority, specifically covering Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail and Stettler, as well as parts of central Alberta, including Wetaskiwin​ and Drayton Valley.

For the areas under that warning, roughly 10 to 15 centimetres are expected to fall, with pockets of 20 centimetres in places, by late morning.

Calgarians had a snowy morning commute on Friday. Sunny weather is due back starting Saturday. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Farther south, many communities are under a windfall warning, including:

Okotoks.

High River.

Claresholm.

Lethbridge.

Taber.

Milk River.

Brooks.

Strathmore.

Vulcan.

Cardston.

Fort Macleod.

Magrath.

In these areas, expect gusts between 90 and 100 km/h until noon.

In Strathmore, RCMP are warning that high winds and blowing snow have led to zero visibility on Highway 1. Officers have responded to two collisions.

RCMP are warning of a snowy commute with poor visibility Friday, mostly outside of Calgary. Much of southern Alberta will see snow and high winds to varying degrees. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Wind warnings were issued for Calgary on Thursday but those have ended. Winds are still predicted to gust 50 to 80 km/h for a while until dropping to gusts of 30 to 50 km/h later in the morning.

Hang in until the weekend, though. Environment Canada says sunshine and above freezing temperatures will be back on Sunday through to next week.