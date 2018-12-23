Southern Alberta food bank usage rises through holiday season

Food banks in southern Alberta are seeing a rise in the number of families approaching them for help this month.

This holiday season, staff at the Airdrie Food Bank said they're not seeing signs of recovery in the community just yet.

Executive director Lori McRitchie said they have tracked a 30 per cent year-over-year increase in clients accessing their drop-in break and extras program over last year.

And a 20 per cent increase in food hamper access for December.

While demand has varied through the year, she thinks a lot of their clients have been having a harder time stretching their budget.

"Our hamper times are already full for the week, which is at 80 hampers for this week. I anticipate that we're going to have to make room for a whole lot more families" she said.

McRitchie said several Alberta food banks have seen financial donations drop this year, but they can handle the recent demand in Airdrie thanks to community support.

The Calgary Food Bank is helping other agencies keep up with demand through their food share program, which was started 35 years ago by the organization's founders.

Through the program, overages and extras are donated to the Calgary Food Bank by the food industry on the condition that it is distributed to other groups.

The Calgary Food Bank shares donated overages with other food banks in the region. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"The food industry said we will give to you the overages, the extra things that would potentially go into the landfill, perfectly good viable food. We'll give it to you, but you need o share it with others in the region," said Calgary Food Bank spokesperson DD Coutts.

Last year, 2.4 million pounds of food were donated to 32 food banks across the province.

Lynn Reid, the director of the Mountain View Food Bank in Olds, said Calgary's program is helping them keep up with an increasing demand for hampers.

"People can come in every week and get produce, they can get potatoes, they can get things that they generally wouldn't buy in the store," she said.

This year, 36 food banks received 2.3 million pounds of food.