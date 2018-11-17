Get the latest on southern Alberta's election results

Southern Albertans are watching for the results of Tuesday's provincial election, and the CBC Decision Desk is projecting a UCP majority government.

The first projected winner in the province went to the region's riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat for United Conservative Party (UCP) candidate Michaela Glasgo.

This part of the province holds 13 electoral districts, some with races that are projected to be tighter than others.

As of 8:30 p.m. MT, roughly 7,000 votes had been reported by Elections Alberta, mainly from rural areas. The United Conservatives under leader Jason Kenney were out ahead in most.

There will be no final results in any riding on election night, Elections Alberta has said. This article will be updated throughout the night with projected results, when available.

The delay is because any advance votes cast outside a voter's riding won't be counted until Wednesday. That process could continue to Saturday — and about 223,000 advance votes fall into that "vote anywhere" category.

As a result, in ridings where the race is close and there is a significant number of "vote anywhere" votes, the CBC Decision Desk will not be able to make a projection of a winner in that riding on election night.

Brooks-Medicine Hat

CBC's Decision Desk projects UCP candidate Michaela Glasgo as the winner for Brooks-Medicine Hat, a new riding that mixes urban and rural.

The NDP's candidate is an experienced political staffer and current councillor but failed to win more support than Glasgo, a political science graduate. There was no incumbent running.

Candidates:

PROJECTED WINNER: Michaela Glasgo , United Conservative Party.

, United Conservative Party. Lynn MacWilliam , Alberta NDP .

Collin Pacholek, Alberta Independence Party.

Jamah Bashir Farah, Alberta Liberal Party.

Jim Black, Alberta Party.

Todd Beasley, Independent.

Cardston-Siksika

Cardston-Siksika is a new riding, as well, that has its boundary set in a way a political scientist thinks may weight in the UCP's favour. The riding is holds Indigenous communities and farmers, making this an interesting riding to watch.

Candidates:

Joseph Schow , United Conservative Party.

Kirby Smith, Alberta NDP.

Casey Douglass, Alberta Party.

Cathleen McFarland, Alberta Liberal Party.

Ian A. Donovan, Independent.

Jerry Gautreau, Freedom Conservative Party.

Cypress-Medicine Hat

Cypress-Medicine Hat is a redrawn riding with an incumbent, previously elected for the Wildrose Party, facing off against a retired teacher for the NDP and three others.

Candidates:

Drew Barnes, United Conservative Party.

Peter Mueller, Alberta NDP.

Terry Blacquier, Alberta Advantage Party.

Anwar Kamaran , Alberta Liberal Party.

Colette Smithers , Alberta Party.

Drumheller-Stettler

Candidates:

Holly Heffernan, Alberta NDP.

Nate Horner , United Conservative Party.

Jason Hushagen, Alberta Independence Party.

Mark Nikota, Alberta Party.

Greg Herzog , Alberta Advantage Party.

Rick Strankman, Independent.

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Candidates:

Devin Dreeshen , United Conservative Party.

Robyn O'Brien, Alberta NDP.

Brian Vanderkley, Alberta Advantage Party.

Chad Miller, Freedom Conservative Party.

Danielle Klooster, Alberta Party.

Ed Wychopen, Independent.

Lauren Thorsteinson, Reform Party.

Lethbridge-East

Candidates:

Maria Fitzpatrick, Alberta NDP.

Nathan Neudorf, United Conservative Party.

Ally Taylor, Alberta Party.

Devon Hargreaves , Alberta Liberal Party.

John W. McCanna , Alberta Independence Party.

Lethbridge-West

Lethbridge-West is a key riding to watch, as the NDP's Shannon Phillips tries to hang on to her seat. Phillips was a high-profile cabinet minister, overseeing environment, parks and climate change, and faces a challenge against Karri Flatla with the UCP.

Candidates:

Karri Flatla, United Conservative Party.

Shannon Phillips, Alberta NDP.

Zac Rhodenizer, Alberta Party.

Pat Chizek , Alberta Liberal Party.

Ben Maddison , Alberta Independence Party.

Livingstone-Macleod

Candidates:

Cam Gardner, Alberta NDP.

Roger Reid, United Conservative Party.

Dylin Hauser, Alberta Liberal Party.

Tim Meech, Alberta Party.

Vern Sparkes, Alberta Independence Party.

Wendy Pergentile, Green Party of Alberta.

Olds-Disbury-Three Hills

Candidates:

Nathan Cooper, United Conservative Party.

Kyle Johnston, Alberta NDP.

Allen MacLennan, Freedom Conservative Party.

Chase Brown, Alberta Party.

Dave Hughes, Alberta Advantage Party.

Red Deer North

Candidates:

Kim Schreiner , Alberta NDP.

Adriana LaGrange, United Conservative Party.

Matt Chapin, Freedom Conservative Party.

Michael Neufeld, Alberta Independence Party.

Paul Hardy, Alberta Party.

Red Deer South

Candidates:

Jason Stephan, United Conservative Party.

Barb Miller, Alberta NDP.

Lori Curran, Green Party of Alberta.

Ryan McDougall, Alberta Party.

Teah-Jay Cartwright, Freedom Conservative Party.

Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre

The incumbent is Jason Nixon, who won the seat for the Wildrose Party in the last election. He faces seven challengers.

Candidates:

Jeff Ible , Alberta NDP.

Jason Nixon, United Conservative Party.

David Rogers, Alberta Independence Party.

Dawn Berard , Freedom Conservative Party.

Gordon Francey , Independent.

Jane Drummond , Green Party of Alberta.

Joe Anglin, Alberta Party.

Paula Lamoureux, Alberta Advantage Party.

Taber-Warner

Candidates:

Grant R. Hunter, United Conservative Party.

Laura Ross-Giroux, Alberta NDP.

Jason Beekman , Alberta Party.

Amy Yates, Alberta Liberal Party.

