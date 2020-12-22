Roads in Calgary are a slippery mess Tuesday morning and sidewalks are blanketed in shin-deep snow after the city was hit with a big dose of winter weather overnight, leading to dozens of collisions since the storm moved in.

And as much as 60 centimetres or more of snow blanketed other parts of southern Alberta, reducing the TransCanada Highway to single lane traffic in spots, as the snowfall and winter storm warnings persist all through southern Alberta and well into the central region of the province.

We'd love to see your photos and video of the snowstorm. Please share them with us by emailing calgaryphotos@cbc.ca, tweet to @CBCCalgary, tag @CBCCalgary on Instagram or reach out to us on CBC Calgary's Facebook page.

According to Calgary police at about 6:30 a.m., since 5 p.m. on Monday, there have been 44 non-injury collisions, 10 collisions that resulted in injuries and nine hit and runs.

Shout out to the guy in the black truck for rescuing a bus that got stuck in the snow at Fairmont Dr and Heritage Dr. <a href="https://twitter.com/calgarytransit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calgarytransit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/calgarytransit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#calgarytransit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/calgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#calgary</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/everydayheroes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#everydayheroes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winterishere?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winterishere</a> <a href="https://t.co/BubfmJVgia">pic.twitter.com/BubfmJVgia</a> —@kxcortez

Calgary's transportation department has been tweeting about numerous stalled and stuck vehicles on city roads as crews in the city's fleet of snowplows and graders focus on clearing the high volume roads such as Glenmore Trail and Crowchild Trail.

Calgary Transit is warning that all of its buses are struggling to get through the snowy streets.

"All routes are running behind schedule. We will keep you up to date with all changes as they come. Thank you for your patience," Calgary Transit tweeted.

"Please be patient and give yourself extra travel time."

ALERT: Traffic incident, WB Country Hills Bv at Deerfoot Tr NE, blocking the ramp to SB Deerfoot Tr. Please use alternate route. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycroads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycroads</a> <a href="https://t.co/PWFzj5hxGs">pic.twitter.com/PWFzj5hxGs</a> —@yyctransport

The storm dumped more than 30 centimetres of snow in the southern and western suburbs of Calgary, while other parts of southern Alberta like Kananaskis Country got as much as 60 centimetres, Weather Network's Kyle Brittain told the Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday morning.

"So, yeah, it's certainly an over-performing storm," Brittain said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CTRiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CTRiders</a> Due to our recent snowfall, some routes may be behind schedule or required to detour. We are working hard to get you to your destination safely, so please be patient and give yourself extra travel time. <a href="https://t.co/GVRs7JSQKJ">https://t.co/GVRs7JSQKJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/tRdDQAbB0D">pic.twitter.com/tRdDQAbB0D</a> —@calgarytransit

The storm started off the coast of British Columbia, walloped the B.C. Interior and then moved through the southern part of Alberta starting Monday.

Highway sections reduced to single lanes, flights affected

Environment Canada said the snowfall and winter storm warnings that were issued on Monday remain in effect Tuesday morning all through southern Alberta and well into the central region of the province.

"Heavy snow will continue to fall over the region this morning before ending north to south this afternoon," the agency said of the Calgary area.

The massive snowfall made it hard to even get cars out of garages on Tuesday morning. (Rob Iannace)

An additional two to four centimetres of snow could fall in areas near Red Deer, and as much as 10 more centimetres is forecast for areas around Calgary before it tapers off later on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said motorists should consider postponing non-essential travel. In some areas south of Calgary, wind gusts up to 80 km/h are expected to produce blowing snow until late Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP are warning motorists to avoid travel on Highway 40 in Kananaskis Country west of Calgary.

Good morning, our crews are focused on high volume roads - though lots of snow still expected to fall today. Stay safe out there, and give our equipment plenty of room to work. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycsnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycsnow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q1Vem69jzT">pic.twitter.com/Q1Vem69jzT</a> —@yyctransport

"Road conditions are extremely poor due to accumulating snow and poor visibility," a release said.

Canmore RCMP also advised against non-essential travel on Highway 1 west from Exit 114 to the Banff Park gates, saying road conditions are poor with single-lane traffic in both directions as road crews work on clearing drifting and blowing snow.

A major snowfall blanketed Calgary and southern Alberta Monday night and early Tuesday. (CBC)

The Calgary International Airport is warning travellers that the storm could affect flights and that they should check with airlines on departure and arrivals times and leave extra time to get to the airport.

Brittain said the storm system is expected to move through Saskatchewan and Manitoba later on Tuesday and reach Ontario by Wednesday.

"So it's kind of like this gift from Mother Nature, if you will, for folks hoping for a white Christmas," he said.