Warnings and watches issued for much of southern Alberta, with up to 50 cm of snow expected

Southern Alberta is bracing for a winter storm that could drop as much as 50 centimetres of snow in some areas, with the snow starting to fly as early as Monday morning.

As of Monday at 10:30 a.m., winter storm and snowfall warnings had been issued for the entire region, stretching as far north as Nordegg along the edge of the Rockies and into central Alberta, including Red Deer.

The areas that could see up to 50 cm of snow include:

Cardston.

Fort MacLeod.

Magrath.

Okotoks.

High River.

Claresholm.

Kananaskis.

Canmore.

Crowsnest Pass.

Pincher Creek.

Waterton Lakes National Park.

The rest of the region is expected to see between 10 and 20 cm by Tuesday.

That includes 20 to 25 centimetres expected to fall in the city of Calgary by the end of the day on Tuesday.

That could spell trouble for commuters in Calgary, with snow anticipated to arrive before the trek home Monday.

Environment Canada warned there could be significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

The agency said the pending snowfall is attributed to a strong low pressure system that will develop in Montana on Monday afternoon.

"This low will bring heavy snow to southwestern Alberta, including Banff National Park, beginning Monday afternoon," the weather agency said. "Snow is expected to persist throughout the day on Tuesday."

The agency recommended that Albertans living in the affected area avoid travel if possible.

If travel is necessary, Albertans should keep an emergency kit and mobile phone with them, and let others know where they are headed.

Some areas of the province were already seeing challenging road conditions on Monday morning, including on Highway 1 between Seebe and Banff National Park.