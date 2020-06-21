Severe thunderstorm watches issued for parts of southern Alberta

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for several communities in the southern parts of the province on Sunday afternoon.

Calgary saw a severe thunderstorm watch issued at 11:38 a.m. Sunday.

Environment Canada said conditions were favourable for the development of a severe thunderstorm that could bring strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Watches are also in place in Airdrie, Cochrane, Brooks, Strathmore and Okotoks, among other communities.

The weather agency warned residents to stay inside during periods of inclement weather.

Last weekend, two storm systems brought heavy rain and hail to the Calgary area and a large swath of southern Alberta. The hailstorm and subsequent flash flooding left a possible $1 billion in damage to houses and vehicles.

Check here for the latest conditions from Environment Canada.