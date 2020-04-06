Man taken to hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary
A man is in hospital after a shooting in southeast Calgary Sunday evening.
Shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m.
Police responded to the area of 18th Avenue and 42nd Street S.E. in Forest Lawn at 6:52 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
A man was taken to hospital, police said.
No further information was immediately available about the victim, his condition or any suspects.