Man taken to hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary
Shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m.

CBC News ·
A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in southeast Calgary on Sunday. (David Bell/CBC)

A man is in hospital after a shooting in southeast Calgary Sunday evening.

Police responded to the area of 18th Avenue and 42nd Street S.E. in Forest Lawn at 6:52 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man was taken to hospital, police said.

No further information was immediately available about the victim, his condition or any suspects.

