SOS signal received by international group triggers Alberta kayakers rescue

Three adults lost on a kayaking trip are now safe and sound, minus one minor injury, after an SOS call made with a handheld device reached an international group who alerted Alberta rescuers, police said in Saturday release.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP got a call at 3:45 p.m. on Friday by the International Emergency Response Co-ordination Center. The center, based in Houston, had received an SOS signal from a handheld device in the Ram River area near Rocky Mountain House, police said. (flickr/Alberta Parks)

Rocky Mountain House RCMP got a call at 3:45 p.m. on Friday by the International Emergency Response Co-ordination Center.

The center, based in Houston, had received an SOS signal from a handheld device in the Ram River area near Rocky Mountain House, police said.

"The complainant advised that the group of three were lost, low on supplies and one of them had sustained a minor injury," RCMP said.

Police and local searchers located the trio who were rescued by helicopter near the river.

