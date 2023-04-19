Alberta lays out 'aspiration' to be net-zero by 2050, leaning on still-developing technology

Alberta's UCP government released a plan Wednesday with an "aspiration" to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 even as it acknowledges it has yet to undertake the comprehensive studies to understand the technologies and costs necessary to get there.

As a part of that plan, the province would lean on new technologies like carbon capture, utilization and storage. It's a technology the province has long favoured but one that still has critics who worry about its high costs and ability to scale.

Still, in discussing the release of the plan, Environment Minister Sonya Savage advocated for her government's approach, which she said trumped the federal government's emissions reduction targets for 2030.

Ottawa has set 2030 targets requiring the oil and gas sector to cut emissions by 42 per cent below 2019 levels. It also has set the same net-zero targets for 2050.

"[2030] is a random target attached to a random date. And it hasn't had the necessary work done behind it to say, 'how are you going to get there?'" Savage said during a media availability.

The head of the oilsands group Pathways Alliance has also said those targets appear unrealistic. That group also is targeting a goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.

"We're super pleased the Alberta government has come out with this plan," said Pathways Alliance president Kendall Dilling.

He noted that when it came to oilsands specifically, Pathways has already completed years of work to come up with a plan to reduce emissions in the sector. He said the group's read of Savage's announcement is that the province may adopt that work.

The Quest carbon capture and storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., pictured in a file photo. In its bid to reach a goal of net-zero by 2050, the provincial government is leaning heavily on carbon capture and storage technology. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Alberta not 'serious' about targets: Pembina

For now, the plan released includes no specifics in terms of targets set for investment or construction. Savage said that was by design, explaining that comprehensive studies needed to be completed before limits were placed on industry.

But the lack of those details and short-term targets doesn't indicate that Alberta "is serious about making emissions reductions in the short-term," said Simon Dyer, the deputy executive director of the Pembina Institute, an Edmonton-based clean energy think tank.

"We expected to see a comprehensive plan that would have clear strategies and targets for every sector of Alberta demonstrating how, together, those would reduce emissions," Dyer said. "It's pushed off the decision-making to the future.

"So, of course, the Pembina Institute looks forward to working with the Government of Alberta to develop a comprehensive climate plan, but this is not it. And we're rapidly running out of time."

Last month, the UN's international science panel on climate change released what could be its final report before the world hits 1.5 C of warming, the limit set as a threshold to prevent the worst global catastrophes.

In 2021, the oil and gas industry was the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Canada, accounting for 28 per cent of total emissions .

In a statement, the environmental organization Environmental Defence Canada said the province's plan was not credible.

"The province is still failing to do its fair share to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and continues to rely on unproven and speculative technology to reduce the province's emissions, instead of what is proven and available now," wrote associate director Julia Levin.

"It's good that Alberta now acknowledges the need to achieve net-zero by 2050, but this plan is unlikely to get there."

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley called Wednesday's announcement a "fake climate plan," writing on Twitter that the plan "fails to create a robust investment environment with certainty for the energy industry and the clean tech industry."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith did not attend the press event. Savage said she was asked to deliver the plan, and added the premier's leadership was integral to its development. In a statement sent to media, the premier said the province could "make real progress on environmental protection without sacrificing Alberta's and Canada's economic engine."

Savage also said Wednesday it was "very realistic" that Alberta could lower its emissions cap by 2030. Right now, that emissions cap sits at 100 megatonnes.