Canada Soccer opens investigation into alleged racist comments at Calgary-Hamilton game

The governing body for soccer in Canada has opened an investigation into allegations that racist comments were made during a skirmish at the end of a game between Calgary's Cavalry Football Club and Hamilton's Forge Football Club last week.

Canada Soccer is investigating and has already laid charges against both teams for actions by players and officials during the altercation which happened after the final whistle during the June 4 game, according to a statement posted to its website on Wednesday.

The second-round qualifying matchup in the Canadian Championship series ended in a 1-1 tie, and after the game, Cavalry FC players posted on social media that racist comments were said during the heated situation.

The governing body said the accusations will be heard by the disciplinary committee, and players could face financial penalties, points deductions or disqualification from the competition.

Cavalry forward Jordan Brown and Forge forward Tristian Borges will also have to face the committee to answer for their conduct.