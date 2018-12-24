Couple who met in front of lobster tank get married in Sobeys seafood aisle

A couple who first locked eyes in front of the lobster tank at an Alberta Sobeys got married in the store's seafood aisle on Dec. 10.

Travis Dutkiewicz is the meat manager at a Sobeys in Red Deer.

He said on that day they met in March 2015, his now wife Tara had brought her seven-year-old daughter, Anya, into the store. While mom was in the bakery aisle, Anya was eyeing the lobster tank.

That's basically how everything started with us and it was in front of that lobster tank. - Travis Dutkiewicz

"When kids come into the grocery store, it's pretty boring, so I figured I'd give them something to think about for the rest of the day … so I took out a lobster and told Anya and that's how Tara and I met," he said.

When the two picked their wedding date — "I actually had a hair appointment that was booked for that morning … that's where Dec. 10 came from, was we could just do it while my hair looked nice," Tara said with a laugh — the next step was selecting a venue, and Tara came up with the idea to tie the knot where they first met.

"I thought she was joking, and I didn't respond to her, and she responded back rather quickly saying, 'No, I'm serious,'" Travis said.

"Every day she'd come in after dropping the kids off at school and she'd come in and do her grocery shopping. That's how we bonded, that's how we got to know each other. That's basically how everything started with us and it was in front of that lobster tank."

Sobeys gave the happy couple an all-expenses-paid honeymoon to Banff or Canmore for their wedding gift. (Sobeys Gaetz South)

"It was kind of a full circle moment for us," said Tara.

About 40 to 50 friends and family members gathered at noon at the store, and the Dutkiewiczs say shoppers who stumbled upon the ceremony were very understanding.

"There were people walking by going, 'What's going on?'" said Travis. "Some of the strangers, they thought it was sweet, they thought it was kind of a different idea. There were no negative responses to it whatsoever."

Instead of gifts, the couple asked attendees to buy Sobeys gift cards for the local food bank.

And the store surprised the newlyweds with a gift basket of store products and a paid honeymoon to the Rockies.

As for what the couple ate at the reception, lobster wasn't on the menu.

"We had pizza," Travis said.