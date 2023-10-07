Sobeys removes some turkeys from store shelves, offers refunds

The Sobeys grocery chain has removed some of its turkeys from store shelves and is offering refunds as part of what it called a "precautionary" move after they determined the product did not meet quality standards.

In a statement, the company said it had taken the step to remove all Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkeys — Size 5-8 kg with a best-before date of Oct. 11 — from its retail shelves in its Western Canadian stores.

The stores affected include FreshCo, IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods.

A spokesperson for the grocery chain said in a statement they were taking the step "out of abundance of caution." He did not say why the product did not meet the company's quality standards.

In an email distributed to Safeway customers on Friday, shoppers were told they could return their purchase for a refund.

"If you have purchased a Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkey (5-8 kg) with a best-before of Oct. 11, we ask that you return it to a Safeway store near you for a full refund," it said.

"If you have any questions, our in-store team will be happy to assist you."

No recall advisories about the turkeys have been posted to Health Canada's recall website as of Friday evening.