Snowfall warnings in effect for parts of southern Alberta
Following weeks of warm weather, up to 25 cm of snow expected
After basking in weeks of warm weather, southern Alberta residents may need to dig out their shovels this weekend as parts of the region could receive up to 25 centimetres in the first significant snowfall of the season.
Environment Canada said Saturday that up to 15 centimetres accumulated overnight in some areas, with another five to 10 centimetres expected by Sunday morning.
"Heavy wet snow accumulating on trees with remaining foliage may break branches, which could result in power disruptions," the agency said.
Warnings were issued for the following areas:
- Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath
- Calgary
- Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton
- Cypress Hills Provincial Park-Foremost
- Kananaskis-Canmore
- Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River
- Okotoks-High River-Claresholm
Environment Canada warned that people should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," it said. "Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."
WATCH | Some areas of the province are already seeing snow on the ground: