Snowfall warnings issued for Banff and Jasper ahead of busy travel weekend

Drivers are advised to be cautious when travelling on mountain highways in Alberta this weekend as visibility and roadway conditions are expected to be impacted by heavy snowfall.

"There is a pretty good system pushing onto the B.C. coast," said Alysa Pederson with Environment and Climate Change Canada. "We do see a heavy snowfall for the Banff region, and then into British Columbia and extreme southwestern Alberta."

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Banff on Friday, advising that 10 to 15 centimetres is expected to fall throughout the day.

That snowfall is expected to continue through Saturday, when amounts are expected to reach 20 to 30 centimetres by the evening.

Highway 93 from Lake Louise to Jasper is also under a snowfall warning.

"That's a new type of warning that we just started doing for that route," Pederson said. "We now have a specific warning for that highway."

Total snowfalls of 50 centimetres are possible by Saturday night, according to the agency. Fifteen to 25 centimetres are expected Friday afternoon along Highway 93 north of Lake Louise to the Columbia Icefield area.

A still from 511 Alberta shows conditions along Highway 1 on Friday. The Banff region is expected to see 20 to 30 centimetres of snow by Saturday evening. (511 Alberta)

Calgary is not under any snowfall warnings. Travel south of the city on Highway 2 and on Highway 22 should be fine, Pederson said, though a wind warning is in effect in the Pincher Creek and the Crowsnest Pass region.

Those travelling through British Columbia this weekend are expected to run into delays and treacherous conditions.

"If you're going west into British Columbia, say west on Highway 1, there are a lot of reports of snow-covered highways right now," Pederson said. "If you're going west, it could get a little dicey."

Before travelling to your destination this weekend, Pederson suggested checking updated conditions via 511 Alberta and through Environment Canada's alerts page.