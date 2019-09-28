Nearly a metre of snow expected to wallop areas of southern Alberta

Though southern Alberta was already covered in snow by early morning Saturday, Environment Canada says more is on the way — with some areas of the province potentially being pounded by nearly a metre of snow by Monday morning.

Winter storm watches were not in effect for Calgary as of Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., but were issued for nearby communities including Okotoks, High River, Bragg Creek, Nanton, the Tsuut'ina First Nation, Claresholm, and Priddis.

The Calgary International Airport says the forecasted weather may impact flights today, tonight and tomorrow.

A snowfall warning is in place for Calgary. The forecasted weather may impact flights (today/tonight/tomorrow). To be prepared, please check with your airlines on flight times and leave extra time to get to the airport. Safe travels. —@FlyYYC

In Waterton, 270 kilometres south of Calgary, snow had been falling consistently for a number of hours.

"I live in Mountain View, which is about 20 minutes away," said Leanna Van Zeumeren, who works at the Waterton Lakes Lodge Resort.

"When I came in this morning the roads were pretty good, they had just plowed and visibility was clear. But now the snow is coming down and we're losing visibility."

And here it comes! Snowy Saturday afternoon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Waiparous?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Waiparous</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowtember?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowtember</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> <a href="https://t.co/ggHIgC9JOu">pic.twitter.com/ggHIgC9JOu</a> —@some1else2

We've had just a touch of snow overnight 😂😬<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stillcomingdown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stillcomingdown</a> <a href="https://t.co/vvCSq1fhlq">pic.twitter.com/vvCSq1fhlq</a> —@KarenManzer

Heavy snowfall was reported in the Waterton, Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass areas with Environment Canada saying total accumulations will approach 40 to 50 centimetres by Monday, with some areas reaching 70 centimetres.

The Calgary area can expect total accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres by Monday, according to the agency.

Highway driving

Driving conditions are expected to be poor through Monday, says Environment Canada, which includes sections of Highway 1 and the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

Erin Davidson, manager with Alberta 511, said poor driving conditions could be expected on a number of highways, including Highway 1, Highway 22 and Highway 3.

"Those are the areas we're seeing reported by our contractors as either partly covered or covered in snow," she said.

For an up-to-date list of public weather alerts, visit the agency's website.

Waterton Lakes National Park of Canada was expected to see a significant accumulations of snowfall over the weekend, approaching 40 to 50 centimetres with some areas reaching 70 centimetres. (Leanna Van Zeumeren)

We want to hear from you: If you take photos or video or have a story about the snowfall this weekend, share them with us via our CBC Calgary Twitter, Facebook or email calgarynewstips@cbc.ca.