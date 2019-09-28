Nearly a metre of snow expected to wallop areas of southern Alberta
Heavy snowfall continues, with some areas of the province expected to see 70 cm by Monday
Though southern Alberta was already covered in snow by early morning Saturday, Environment Canada says more is on the way — with some areas of the province potentially being pounded by nearly a metre of snow by Monday morning.
Winter storm watches were not in effect for Calgary as of Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., but were issued for nearby communities including Okotoks, High River, Bragg Creek, Nanton, the Tsuut'ina First Nation, Claresholm, and Priddis.
The Calgary International Airport says the forecasted weather may impact flights today, tonight and tomorrow.
In Waterton, 270 kilometres south of Calgary, snow had been falling consistently for a number of hours.
"I live in Mountain View, which is about 20 minutes away," said Leanna Van Zeumeren, who works at the Waterton Lakes Lodge Resort.
"When I came in this morning the roads were pretty good, they had just plowed and visibility was clear. But now the snow is coming down and we're losing visibility."
Heavy snowfall was reported in the Waterton, Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass areas with Environment Canada saying total accumulations will approach 40 to 50 centimetres by Monday, with some areas reaching 70 centimetres.
The Calgary area can expect total accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres by Monday, according to the agency.
Highway driving
Driving conditions are expected to be poor through Monday, says Environment Canada, which includes sections of Highway 1 and the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.
Erin Davidson, manager with Alberta 511, said poor driving conditions could be expected on a number of highways, including Highway 1, Highway 22 and Highway 3.
"Those are the areas we're seeing reported by our contractors as either partly covered or covered in snow," she said.
With files from Russell Bowers
