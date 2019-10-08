Return of early winter weather makes for slippery Calgary commute

Calgary got another early taste of winter after overnight rain turned into light snow, which gradually started to build up on roadways and made for a slippery morning commute in parts of the city.

Conditions were slippery on many of the major roadways, especially in the northern and western parts of the city. Major delays were reported on the hill at Shaganappi Trail at John Laurie Boulevard N.W.

In the Environment Canada forecast, the temperature in Calgary is expected to drop slowly through the day to about –6 C as the snowfall intensifies. The cold front is also bringing northerly wind gusts up to 50 km/hr.

Driving conditions were slow and slippery Tuesday morning at John Laurie Boulevard and Shaganappi Trail. (City of Calgary)

In a snowfall warning for Calgary, Environment Canada says the city could get about 10 centimetres by the time the snow tapers off Tuesday night.

However, the cold front carrying the precipitation is an unstable one, making it possible the warning will be expanded later in the day.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the agency said.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Calgary and most of southwestern Alberta is under a snowfall warning after a cold front moved southward on Monday. (Environment Canada)

Calgary Transit says several bus routes are behind schedule, and routes 7, 8, 30, and 69 are on detour until further notice because of the snowfall.

Snowfall warnings are in place all through southwestern Alberta. The Foothills and the mountain parks could get up to 25 cm by the time the snow ends Tuesday evening.

The province says highways west of Calgary are partly covered with snow and visibility is poor.