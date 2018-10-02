The snow has arrived: A wet, wintry weekend is ahead

Snow has officially arrived in Calgary, and this weekend's forecast suggests residents won't have long to break out the long johns and tuques.

Environment Canada said Friday morning the area was likely to see periods of rain changing to snow, and it didn't take long for that forecast to come true.

According to Environment Canada, Calgary could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Monday morning.

Lethbridge could see 20 to 30 centimetres, while the extreme southwest corner of Alberta could be walloped by up to 70 centimetres of snow by Monday morning.

Here we go! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowtember?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowtember</a> <a href="https://t.co/EFUIokJfe7">pic.twitter.com/EFUIokJfe7</a> —@erin___11

The agency issued a weather warning Friday for Canmore and Kananaskis, saying a long period of snowfall was expected to bring total amounts of 25 to 30 centimetres of snow.

Winter storm watches were still not in effect for Calgary as of noon Friday, but were issued for nearby communities including Okotoks, High River, Bragg Creek, Nanton, the Tsuut'ina First Nation, Claresholm and Priddis.

By Monday, much of southern Alberta could see up to 15 to 30 cm of snow, and areas at higher terrain could be blanketed by 50 cm.

Preparing to respond

The City of Calgary said Thursday it was prepared to clear the snow according to its seven-day snow plan.

Wayne McLachlan with the Alberta Motor Association said those drivers who have yet to get their snow tires on can still practise safe driving by adjusting their habits.

"Their following distances, their speeds, their stopping distances — they tend to forget over the summer that road conditions will change, traction will be reduced, visibility will change possibly," McLachlan said. "Those are some of the issues that will probably lead to a number of collisions that could be avoided otherwise."

Airdrie RCMP Const. Tracy Hare said police were reminding drivers to be aware of changes to the roads when rain or snow arrive.

"When those things come into play, it's more important that drivers are paying attention to the road and driving to the conditions," she said.

Had wet snow this morning and then nothing. Now there's big flakes falling in Panorama Hills. Nothing to show on the ground. Yet. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycweather</a> —@esoltys

Autumn snow Friday! 😅❄️💙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CalgaryAlberta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CalgaryAlberta</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/capturecalgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#capturecalgary</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/explorealberta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#explorealberta</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ExploreCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ExploreCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/HMgq2ZOF4P">pic.twitter.com/HMgq2ZOF4P</a> —@_heydheyn

