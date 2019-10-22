City changes format of snow route parking ban notifications

The City of Calgary announced on Oct. 21 it's Snow Route Parking Ban notifications will be moved to the myID system as part of the ongoing efforts to improve the service.

The myID system is already used for parking and property taxes, but will now offer notification services during snow bans and street sweeping.

Chris McGeachy, spokesman for the city's roads department, says after signing up, a user can register multiple addresses and choose to receive notifications by text or e-mail.

"Really what we're hoping people will get out of this is as you know instead of having to sign up for all these different things you can sign up for your notifications in one place," he said.

According to the city, any users that signed up to get snow ban or street sweeping notifications from the city in years past, will still have to register for a new myID account on the city's website.



A final notice of this change of service will be sent through this system before the end of 2019.

Calgarians can also find snow route parking bans via the Snow and Ice updates page, on Twitter @yyctransport or call 311 and listen to the automated message.