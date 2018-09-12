Oh snow: Flurries blow into northwest Calgary
More snow is likely for Sunday
Well, so much for summer.
Light snow began to fall in northwest Calgary and west-central Alberta Wednesday, shortly after 6 p.m.
People shared video on social media of the flurries.
Light snow, September 12 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowtember?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowtember</a> <a href="https://t.co/1xtkkFRljm">pic.twitter.com/1xtkkFRljm</a>—@ianberg
Alberta Transportation warned drivers on Twitter to drive to the conditions as the wintry weather blew in.
Environment Canada said there would be a risk of freezing drizzle overnight, and 60 per cent chance of flurries Thursday with a low of –1 C and a high of just 3 C.
The low single digit highs will persist for the rest of the week as a cold front drops down from the Northwest Territories, with more snow expected Sunday.
My dogs are loving the giant snow flakes . <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/iMkOi5T0Vh">pic.twitter.com/iMkOi5T0Vh</a>—@Pahfoh_
Parts of central Alberta were under snowfall warning, with 10 to 15 centimetres of heavy wet snow expected to hit Jasper and Grande Cache.
Special weather statements about the snowy cold front were in effect for Edmonton and much of northern Alberta.
