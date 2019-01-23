New
Snowy, slippery road conditions from Calgary to Red Deer prompt RCMP warning
Fresh snowfall in southern Alberta is making for slippery driving conditions from Calgary to Red Deer, the RCMP warned late Wednesday morning.
Mounties ask drivers to stay off Highway 2
Didsbury RCMP say police and emergency crews are on the scene of numerous collisions on Highway 2.
Delays should be expected, and travel is not recommended.
Environment Canada is forecasting periods of snow on Wednesday between Red Deer and Calgary with temperatures around –10 C.
Sunny conditions and highs above freezing are expected to return by Thursday.
