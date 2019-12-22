Drivers urged to avoid Highway 1 near Lake Louise, as several vehicles get stuck in heavy snow

Heavy snow and fog made for difficult travel across southwest Alberta on Saturday.

Drivers were urged to avoid travel on Highway 1 near Lake Louise, RCMP cautioned Saturday evening, after numerous vehicles got stuck in heavy snowfall.

Travel through the townsite and up to Chateau Lake Louise was also not advised, police said.

Environment Canada cautioned there could be as much as 100 centimetres of snow in the Banff National Park region. Snowfall was expected to taper off Sunday morning.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," a warning issued at 4 p.m. read. "If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone."

Portions of Highway 1 and Highway 93 near the Alberta-B.C. border were also expected to be closed on Saturday and Sunday due to avalanche control activities.

In Calgary, the agency warned of near-zero visibility due to dense fog that was expected to persist into evening.

An up-to-date list of weather alerts is available on Environment Canada's website.