Content
Calgary

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith today in Calgary, among other stops in the city as Stampede season gets underway.

Expected to discuss Ottawa's goal for net-zero electricity grid by 2035

The Canadian Press ·
a woman in a dark skirt suit sits next to a man in a grey suit and green tie and a Canadian flag and Alberta flag is in bewteen them.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as Canada's premiers meet in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau and Smith are expected to discuss a number of issues including emission reductions and the federal government's goal of having a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

Smith said in June prior to a meeting with the federal ministers of natural resources and intergovernmental affairs that Ottawa's 2035 target wasn't realistic for Alberta without a massive cost to the economy and jobs.

Both Canada and Alberta are aiming to be net-zero by 2050, but the federal government has multiple earlier targets along the way.

Another target would see emissions from the oil and gas sector cut by more than 40 per cent by 2030.

Smith says she remains hopeful that a "breakthrough" will take place between the province and Ottawa.

