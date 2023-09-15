Alberta premier, CMOH to provide update on E. coli outbreak in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, along with AHS health officials, are set to provide an update on the investigation into the E. coli outbreak in Calgary on Wednesday. Watch it here live at 9 a.m. MT.
Smith will be joined by Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange and Minister of Children and Family Services Searle Turton and Dr. Mark Joffe, chief medical officer of health.
- CBC News will carry the news conference live here at 9 a.m. MT.