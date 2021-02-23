Alberta brings back relaunch grant for small, medium businesses hit by restrictions

Alberta is reopening its small and medium enterprise relaunch grant (SMERG) to companies that have suffered financial losses due to health restrictions during the pandemic, and this time hotels, taxis and ride-shares will be eligible for support.

The grant program was introduced last year and offered funding for small- and medium-sized businesses, co-ops and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.

Originally slated to have ended on March 31, Premier Jason Kenney announced SMERG applications would reopen next week. The grants will offer up to $10,000 for businesses that have experienced a 30-per-cent reduction in revenue or more.

"Every time action is taken to limit viral spread … we put stress on already overburdened entrepreneurs and job creators," Kenney said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

"Thousands of Albertans are facing difficulty and uncertainty, but we know that brighter days are coming."

Businesses will be able to reapply for SMERG even if they previously received the maximum $20,000 available under the grant, Kenney said.

The expansion of SMERG will also replace the government's enhanced COVID-19 business benefit, which was intended to help businesses through the process of reopening as restrictions lifted.

"That program was designed at a time when we were beginning to relax restrictions," Kenney said.

"We've had to increase stringency of public health measures to protect lives and our healthcare system, and so, we're back into a different context where there are more businesses affected."

Alberta's rocky return to Step 1

Kenney announced April 6 that the province would return to Step 1 restrictions to try to slow soaring case numbers driven by the spread of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus.

At the time, he said his job is to make "tough choices" to protect lives and livelihoods.

Under Step 1, restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafés are limited to outdoor patio dining, takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

Patio seating is limited to a maximum of six people per table, and those at the table must be from the same household or two close contacts for people living alone. Liquor service ends at 10 p.m. and patio dining must close by 11 p.m.

Retail store capacity was also reduced from 25 per cent to 15 per cent of fire code.

"The only responsible choice to save lives and protect our health-care system is to take immediate action," Kenney said on April 6.

"These measures are designed to buy us time to get enough Albertans vaccinated so we can finally get through this thing."

However, the re-introduction of restrictions has led to open defiance among business owners, faith leaders and members of Kenney's own UCP caucus.

On Monday, the province recorded 1,136 new cases, including 679 cases of variant strains. There were 14,849 active COVID-19 cases and 390 Albertans in hospital, including 90 in intensive care.