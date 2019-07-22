SkipTheDishes launches alcohol delivery in 3 Alberta cities

You can now order a bottle of wine to pair with your poké bowl or pizza on SkipTheDishes.

A company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the popular delivery app is now offering alcohol deliveries in Calgary, Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

SkipTheDishes first launched alcohol delivery in B.C. and Manitoba in 2017.

The company said all of its independently contracted couriers in Alberta who will be delivering alcohol have ProServe certificates, and will be required to confirm that a customer's ID matched the name on their profile and that they are of legal drinking age.

If the customer isn't able to meet those requirements, the order won't be delivered and will be subject to a $20 fee, a message on the app states.

"The experience of ordering alcohol is just like ordering food on Skip. Customers input their delivery address, search or filter for what they're looking for, and browse available vendors in their area," the spokesperson said.

A quick search showed a handful of liquor stores and breweries were already up and running on the app, with wine, spirits, beer, ciders and coolers on offer.

The app joins other app or online alcohol delivery services in Alberta like Drizly and Buzz Buddy, but is the first food-delivery app in the province to jump into the alcohol delivery market.