Multi-vehicle pileup shuts part of Memorial Drive
The collision involved as many as eight vehicles, police say.
Police have closed a section of Memorial Drive after a multi-vehicle collision.
The collision involved as many as eight vehicles, police say.
Westbound traffic on Memorial Drive is blocked from Barlow Trail.
There are no reports of serious injuries.
